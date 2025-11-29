Updated 29 November 2025 at 19:09 IST
BREAKING: Trump Drops Fresh Warning For Venezuela, Warns Of More Air Strikes
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday that the airspace above and surrounding Venezuela is to be closed in its entirety.
Washington: U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday that the airspace above and surrounding Venezuela is to be closed in its entirety.
Trump, in a Truth Social post said: “To all Airlines, Pilots, Drug Dealers, and Human Traffickers, please consider THE AIRSPACE ABOVE AND SURROUNDING VENEZUELA TO BE CLOSED IN ITS ENTIRETY.”
Last week, the U.S. aviation regulator warned major airlines of a "potentially hazardous situation" when flying over Venezuela due to a "worsening security situation and heightened military activity in or around" the country.
Venezuela revoked operating rights for six major international airlines that had suspended flights to the country following a warning from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration.
