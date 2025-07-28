BREAKING: Trump Says He’s ‘Disappointed’ With Putin, Threatens to Reduce 50-day Ceasefire Deadline

Updated 28 July 2025 at 18:08 IST
New Delhi: U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday threatened Russian President Putin of shortening the 50-day ceasefire deadline he had earlier proposed. Speaking to reporters in Scotland, Trump said, “I’m reducing the 50 days I gave him to a lesser number because I think I already know the answer what’s gonna happen.”
“I’m disappointed in him (Putin)” Trump said bluntly. "Bodies lying all over the street and I say that's not the way to do it," he added.
Published 28 July 2025 at 17:52 IST