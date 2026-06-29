‘Iran Has Requested To Meet’: Trump Announces Talks In Qatar's Doha Tomorrow, But Tehran Says Nothing Scheduled

US President Donald Trump on Monday announced that the United States and Iran are set to hold talks in Doha on Tuesday after he claimed that Iran has requested the meeting.

However, Iranian officials denied that any such meeting had been scheduled, adding to the uncertainty surrounding the next round of negotiations between Washington and Tehran.

In a post on social media, Trump wrote, "Iran has requested a meeting. It will take place tomorrow in Doha", without providing further details about the proposed discussions.

Iran Rejects Claim of Scheduled Meeting

However, Senior Iranian negotiator Kazem Gharibabadi said reports suggesting technical talks between Iran and the United States in Doha were "not confirmed".

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"Although consultations with Qatar, including on following up on the implementation of the other side's commitments, are continuing as usual, reports by some media about technical talks by the working groups being held in Doha are not confirmed," Gharibabadi was quoted as saying by Iran's official IRNA news agency.

The contradictory statements have fuelled uncertainty over the future of Iran-US negotiations.

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Pakistan, which has reportedly been playing a mediatory role, earlier indicated that talks could resume on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration also maintained that negotiations had not been cancelled and that technical-level discussions remained on track in the coming days.

Technical talks generally involve lower-level diplomats working on the details of a possible agreement before senior political leaders engage in formal negotiations.

Tensions Continue Amid Gulf Escalation

The diplomatic uncertainty comes against the backdrop of heightened tensions across the Middle East.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Monday that Qatar would release $6 billion in frozen Iranian assets, a move he suggested was linked to ongoing diplomatic efforts.

The developments follow recent attacks and security concerns in the Strait of Hormuz, a key global shipping route through which nearly one-fifth of the world's traded oil and natural gas passes during peacetime.