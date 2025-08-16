Breaking: Trump Says There's a 'DEAL' After Summit Talks With Putin

Alaska: US President Donald Trump announced that a deal has been reached with Russian President Vladimir Putin regarding the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. The announcement came shortly after a highly anticipated summit between the two leaders in Alaska, where they discussed possible solutions to the war.

The summit, which was held at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Alaska's Anchorage, marked a crucial step in the efforts to find a peaceful resolution to the conflict. Following the meeting, both leaders, in a joint address, asserted that the meeting was positive.