Breaking: Trump Says There's a 'DEAL' After Summit Talks With Putin

Alaska: US President Donald Trump announced that a deal has been reached with Russian President Vladimir Putin regarding the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. The announcement came shortly after a highly anticipated summit between the two leaders in Alaska, where they discussed possible solutions to the war.
The summit, which was held at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Alaska's Anchorage, marked a crucial step in the efforts to find a peaceful resolution to the conflict. Following the meeting, both leaders, in a joint address, asserted that the meeting was positive.
The Trump-Putin summit was seen as a crucial opportunity for the two leaders to find common ground and work towards a lasting peace deal. Trump's administration has been pushing for a negotiated settlement to the conflict, with the US president expressing optimism about the prospects of a deal. Putin, on the other hand, has been seeking to consolidate Russia's gains in Ukraine, with Moscow controlling territory in the eastern regions of Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson.
