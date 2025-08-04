Trump Says Will Be Raising Tariffs Paid By India To US

US President Donald Trump has threatened to substantially raise tariffs on India due to its continued purchase of Russian oil. In a post on Truth Social, Trump expressed his biased discontent, stating that India not only buys massive amounts of Russian oil but also sells it on the open market for huge profits. He accused India of showing disregard for the lives lost in the Ukraine conflict, saying, "They don’t care how many people in Ukraine are being killed by the Russian War Machine."

Trump's tariff comes amid already strained trade relations between the two countries. He had previously imposed 25% tariffs on Indian imports and threatened additional penalties for countries buying Russian crude oil. Trump's decision poses a challenge to India's energy security strategy, which has increasingly relied on discounted Russian crude to meet its growing demands.

Trump’s Trade Policy Or Threat Policy

Trump’s declaration regarding tariffs on India comes days after he declared a 25% tariff on all goods coming from India, along with an additional penalty for buying Russian crude oil and military equipment. The US President claimed that these measures are part of his strategy to address perceived trade imbalances and pressure countries to realign their trade policies with the US. The tariffs are expected to have varying effects across different sectors of the Indian economy.

Meanwhile, the Indian government has clarified that there is no pause on oil imports from Russia, with energy purchases driven by national interests and market forces. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that India's ties with any country stand on their merit and should not be seen from the prism of a third country. "We have a steady and time-tested partnership with Russia," Jaiswal said, expressing confidence that bilateral relations would continue to move forward despite current tensions.

Nation’s Interest First For India

Donald Trump's comments come amid global debates over sanctions against Russia and their impact on international energy markets. India has consistently cited its national interests and the need to secure affordable energy for its population in defending its energy trade with Russia. The threat of new tariffs marked a possible escalation in the diplomatic and economic tensions surrounding the issue.

According to experts, the tariffs could force India to choose between continuing its business with Russia and accessing the US market. India's crude oil imports crossed 5 million barrels per day in March 2025, with around 30% imported from Russia. As per reports, the government has also been increasing imports from other countries, including Angola, Brazil, and West African nations, to fulfil the need for oil.