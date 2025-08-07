2 Pennsylvania State Police Troopers Shot In Susquehanna County Ambush

Philadelphia: Two state police troopers were shot in an ambush in northeastern Pennsylvania on Thursday morning. The reports of the shooting were confirmed by Governor Josh Shapiro at an event outside Philadelphia, leaving everyone in the locality shocked. Shapiro's words were laced with concern as he revealed that the troopers were shot in Susquehanna County, a region bordering New York state.

Pennsylvania Governor Shapiro's statement was brief, but reflected the gravity of the situation. "About an hour ago in Susquehanna County, two state troopers were shot. Lori and I are praying for those troopers," he said, adding that he had communicated with Colonel Paris, the head of the Pennsylvania State Police, who was on the scene.

The shooting occurred along Route 171 near the village of Thompson, around 163 miles north of Philadelphia. The rural setting of the incident has raised concerns about the challenges faced by law enforcement in responding to emergencies in remote areas. Trooper Logan T Brouse, a state police spokesperson, confirmed the location of the shooting, while Angelica Howell, a deputy coroner in Susquehanna County, revealed that she was en route to the scene.

Pennsylvania US Sen. Dave McCormick took to social media to express his empathy for the troopers. "Dina and I are praying for our brave state troopers in Susquehanna County and monitoring the situation closely as more details emerge," he posted. US Rep. Rob Bresnahan also weighed in, stating that he was relieved to hear the troopers involved in today's incident in Thompson Township are expected to be in stable condition.

The investigation into the shooting is being led by the Pennsylvania State Police, with assistance from other law enforcement agencies. The authorities are probing to identify the suspect and ascertain the motive behind the attack.