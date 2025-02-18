2 Runways of Toronto's Pearson International Airport Closed After Delta Airlines Plane Crash

Ontario: In a horrific plane crash, a Delta Airlines aircraft flipped upside down at the time of landing on the snowy runway of the Pearson Airport of Canada's Toronto. Several passengers have been injured but no casualties have been reported so far. Following the Delta Airlines plane crash, two runways at the airport have been shut.

Two Runways of Toronto's Pearson Airport Shut Down After Plane Crash

A Delta Airlines plane crashed while attempting to land at Toronto Pearson International Airport on Monday, flipping upside down on the snowy ground. As a result, two runways at the airport will remain closed as officials investigate the incident, according to the airport's CEO Deborah Flint, CNN reported.

While addressing a press briefing, Deborah Flint stated that following the crash, all arrivals and departures on the airport's three other runways were immediately halted but were reopened by around 5 p.m. local time. The remaining two runways will stay closed while an investigation takes place for the "rest of tonight and into the next several days," Flint said.

Delta Airlines Plane Crash: 17 Passengers Injured, No Casualties Reported

Flint also reported that 17 passengers were injured in the crash. Out of the 76 passengers on board, 22 were Canadian, while the rest were from other countries. Earlier, Delta had said that 18 passengers were injured in the crash, adding that there were no fatalities.

In a post on X, Delta said, "Delta Connection flight 4819, operated by Endeavor Air using a CRJ-900 aircraft, was involved in a single-aircraft accident at Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) at around 2:15 p.m. ET* on Monday. The flight originated from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP)." It added, "Initial reports indicate there are no fatalities and 18 customers with injuries have been transported to area hospitals. Our primary focus is taking care of those impacted."

Helpline Number Issued After Delta Airlines Plane Flipped Upside Down on Runway

The statement further said, "Delta activated its Passenger Inquiry Center for family and loved ones of customers involved in today's accident so they can connect with Delta for more information. In Canada, these individuals may reach out via 1-866-629-4775. In the United States, they may connect using 1-800-997-5454."

Following the crash, Delta CEO Ed Bastian said, "The hearts of the entire global Delta family are with those affected by today's incident at Toronto-Pearson International Airport. I want to express my thanks to the many Delta and Endeavor team members and the first responders on site. We are working to confirm the details and will share the most current information on http://news.delta.com as soon as it becomes available. In the meantime, please take care and stay safe."