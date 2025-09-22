UK, Canada and Australia Announce Formal Recognition of Palestine

New Delhi: UK, Canada, Australia and Portugal all recognised a Palestinian state on Sunday in a move borne out of frustration over the Gaza war and intended to promote a two-state solution, prompting a furious response from Israel.

Four Western countries, who have historically supported Israel, joined over 140 other nations in supporting the Palestinians' goal of creating an independent country outside of the occupied territories.

Britain played a significant role in the development of Israel as a modern nation following World War Two, hence its choice bore special symbolic meaning.

"Today, to revive the hope of peace for the Palestinians and Israelis, and a two-state solution, the United Kingdom formally recognises the State of Palestine," said Keir Starmer, the prime minister of Israel.

"The man-made humanitarian crisis in Gaza reaches new depths. The Israeli government's relentless and increasing bombardment of Gaza, the offensive of recent weeks, the starvation and devastation are utterly intolerable."

At this week's United Nations General Assembly in New York, several countries, notably France, are anticipated to do the same.

Benjamin Netanyahu, the prime minister of Israel, criticized the action.

"I have a clear message to those leaders who recognise a Palestinian state after the horrific massacre of October 7: You are giving a huge reward to terrorism," he said, referring to Palestinian militant group Hamas' 2023 attack on Israel that triggered the nearly two-year war in Gaza.

"And I have another message for you: It will not happen. A Palestinian state will not be established west of the Jordan River."

Palestinian Leaders Call Move a Step Toward Peace

"It is a human duty of every respectful and free human being in the world to support Palestinians during the ordeal they are going through and Britain's role now comes within this," said Sharaf Al Tarda, a Palestinian citizen of Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

Although Hamas applauded the action, it insisted that "practical measures" be taken in order to stop Israel from annexing the West Bank and to halt the war in Gaza.

Mahmoud Abbas, the president of Palestine, stated that the "State of Palestine to live side by side with the State of Israel in security, peace, and good neighborliness" would be made possible by recognition.

In a letter to Abbas, Starmer affirmed Britain's choice, pointing out that London had supported a Jewish homeland in 1917 and promised to defend the rights of non-Jewish people.

Western governments have faced criticism from a number of their parties and citizens who are upset about the steadily increasing number of deaths in Gaza, pictures of children going hungry, and their countries' failure to stop Israel, even if they keep supplying weapons.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said the decision would empower those who want to see Hamas dismantled and live in peace. "This in no way legitimises terrorism, nor is it any reward for it," he stated.

Portugal's Foreign Affairs Minister Paulo Rangel said this recognition was a "fundamental line of Portuguese foreign policy". "Portugal advocates the two-state solution as the only path to a just and lasting peace...a ceasefire is urgent," he told reporters at the offices of Portugal's permanent mission to the UN in New York.

Although President Donald Trump has already stated that he opposes such a move, the United States, Israel's closest ally, did not immediately comment on the decision by three of its allies to recognize a Palestinian state.