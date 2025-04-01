US Attorney General Pam Bondi Seeks Death Penalty for Luigi Mangione, Accused of Killing Healthcare CEO

New Delhi: U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi announced on Tuesday that she has instructed federal prosecutors to pursue the death penalty against 26-year-old Luigi Mangione, the man accused of the cold-blooded murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson outside a Manhattan hotel on December 4, 2024.

Charges Against Mangione: Murder and Firearm Use

Mangione faces both federal and state charges in connection with the brutal shooting of Thompson, a CEO and father of two young children.

The federal charges include a count of murder through the use of a firearm, which carries the possibility of the death penalty.

According to authorities, Mangione’s actions were premeditated and driven by intense hatred toward the health insurance industry.

Attorney General's Statement

In a statement, Bondi condemned Mangione’s actions as a "premeditated, cold-blooded assassination."

“This was not just the death of an executive, but a senseless attack on an individual and his family,” Bondi said. “We are committed to ensuring that justice is served in the most severe way possible.”

Mangione’s Alleged Motive

Prosecutors have revealed troubling details about Mangione’s mindset leading up to the murder. According to court documents, investigators discovered a spiral notebook in Mangione's possession that contained disturbing writings expressing hostility toward the health insurance industry and its wealthy executives.

One entry from August 2024, detailed in the complaint, stated, "The target is insurance because it checks every box." Another entry from October 2024 described an intent to "wack" an insurance company CEO. Despite the inflammatory writings, UnitedHealthcare, where Thompson served as CEO, confirmed that Mangione was never a client.

State Charges and Maximum Punishment

In addition to the federal charges, Mangione is facing state murder charges, which could result in a life sentence if convicted.

The state charges carry no possibility of the death penalty, as New York abolished capital punishment in 2007.