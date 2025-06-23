Updated 23 June 2025 at 17:33 IST
An American military base in the western part of the Hasakah province in Syria has been targeted, according to a report by Mehr News.
Sources said that the mortar attack might have been carried out by pro-Iranian groups. A confirmation on this by the US is awaited. Iran is also yet to issue a statement regarding this.
Security has been heightened in the area following the attack, reports said. US troops have been put on high alert.
This comes a day after B-2 bombers launched strikes on Iran’s key nuclear sites.
Iran had warned the US of dire consequences after its nuclear sites were attacked.
Earlier, US intelligence reported that pro-Iranian Shiite groups in Iraq and Syria were making efforts to target its military bases in retaliation to US strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities.
Published 23 June 2025 at 17:16 IST