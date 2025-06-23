An American military base in the western part of the Hasakah province in Syria has been targeted, according to a report by Mehr News.

Sources said that the mortar attack might have been carried out by pro-Iranian groups. A confirmation on this by the US is awaited. Iran is also yet to issue a statement regarding this.

Security has been heightened in the area following the attack, reports said. US troops have been put on high alert.

This comes a day after B-2 bombers launched strikes on Iran’s key nuclear sites.

Iran had warned the US of dire consequences after its nuclear sites were attacked.