Updated 23 June 2025 at 17:33 IST

BREAKING: US Base In Syria Targeted Day After B-2 Bombers Strike Iran’s Nuclear Sites | Iran-Israel Conflict

The American military base targeted by pro-Iranian groups is in the western part of the Hasakah province in Syria, according to reports.

Reported by: Ankita Paul
An American military base in the western part of the Hasakah province in Syria has been targeted, according to a report by Mehr News.

Sources said that the mortar attack might have been carried out by pro-Iranian groups. A confirmation on this by the US is awaited. Iran is also yet to issue a statement regarding this.

Security has been heightened in the area following the attack, reports said. US troops have been put on high alert.

This comes a day after B-2 bombers launched strikes on Iran’s key nuclear sites.

Iran had warned the US of dire consequences after its nuclear sites were attacked.

Earlier, US intelligence reported that pro-Iranian Shiite groups in Iraq and Syria were making efforts to target its military bases in retaliation to US strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities.

