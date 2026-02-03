BREAKING: US Fighter Jet Shoots Down Iranian Drone Approaching Aircraft Carrier Abraham Lincoln

Tehran: Tension escalated in the Arabian Sea between the United States and Iran as a US F-35 fighter jet shot down an Iranian Shahed-139 drone that had aggressively approached the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier. According to a US Central Command spokesperson, the incident has led to concerns about a possible conflict in the region.

As per the US official, the USS Abraham Lincoln, a Nimitz-class nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, was transiting the Arabian Sea around 500 miles from Iran's southern coast when the Iranian drone proceeded towards the ship, leading to a defensive response from the US military. "USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) was transiting the Arabian Sea approximately 500 miles from Iran’s southern coast when an Iranian Shahed-139 drone unnecessarily maneuvered toward the ship," the spokesman said.

The US military described the drone's approach as aggressive and unnecessary, with unclear intent. The F-35 fighter jet, launched from the USS Abraham Lincoln, successfully intercepted and destroyed the drone, ensuring the safety of the ship and its crew. "CENTCOM forces are operating at the highest levels of professionalism and ensuring the safety of US personnel, ships, and aircraft in the Middle East," said Capt. Tim Hawkins, US Central Command Spokesman.

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has reiterated Tehran's readiness for talks with the US on its nuclear programme, amidst reports of possible meetings between US and Iranian officials in Istanbul. "Iran has always been ready for diplomacy, provided there is mutual respect and consideration of interests," Araghchi said.

The incident comes as the US has deployed major military assets to the region, including three aircraft carriers, amid rising tensions with Iran. The USS Abraham Lincoln is part of a larger US naval presence that is deterring hostilities and safeguarding maritime security in the Arabian Sea and beyond.