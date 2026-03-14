Flames Over Sharjah: Dramatic Footage Shows US Oil Tanker Ablaze After Brazen Iranian Drone Strike

New Delhi: The escalation of the Middle East conflict reached a harrowing new peak today as a US-owned oil tanker erupted in flames off the coast of Sharjah following a targeted Iranian drone strike.

Witness reports and footage from the UAE coastline showed massive plumes of black smoke billowing into the sky, marking the most direct hit on American-linked maritime interests since the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

Escalating middle east conflict

The strike occurs as the United States and Israel intensify operations against Iranian military infrastructure, and Tehran retaliates by targeting global energy supplies.

This attack follows a chilling ultimatum from Iran’s new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, who vowed to turn regional Western assets into "a pile of ashes" in retaliation for recent strikes on Iranian military infrastructure.

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As emergency crews scramble to contain the blaze and rescue the skeleton crew on board, the global energy market has been sent into a tailspin, with oil prices surging toward $150 a barrel and maritime insurance for the Persian Gulf effectively evaporating.

‘Shadow war’

The strike near Sharjah underscores a dangerous expansion of the "shadow war" into primary commercial shipping lanes, rendering even the waters outside the immediate chokepoint of Hormuz a combat zone.

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Coming on the heels of a similar fatal underwater drone attack near Basrah just days ago, the Pentagon is reportedly preparing to reinstate Cold War-era "tanker escorts" to protect what remains of the global oil flow.

What Trump claimed?

While President Trump had previously claimed that Iranian military capabilities were being "obliterated," this latest brazen assault suggests a resilient and desperate Iranian strategy to weaponize global economic instability.

In a five-minute phone interview with Axios, Trump said that the Iran war will end “soon" as there is “practically nothing left to target" in the country. “Little this and that… Any time I want it to end, it will end," he added.

With the U.S. State Department now ordering evacuations of non-essential personnel from neighboring Oman, the region stands on the brink of an all-out maritime conflagration that threatens to paralyze international trade indefinitely.

Thai Bulk carrier set ablaze

Recent reports confirm that a Thai bulk carrier, the Mayuree Naree, was set ablaze by projectiles in the Strait of Hormuz, and a container ship sustained damage off the coast of the UAE.

In a further blow to global energy stability, Qatar had suspended its natural gas production following strikes on its facilities, while Bahrain’s state oil company has declared force majeure, officially acknowledging that it can no longer fulfill its international supply contracts due to the conflict.

Blasts In Dubai

Earlier, a building in Dubai's financial hub had been hit by debris from an intercepted attack. This is the second such attack in less than 24 hours as the US-Israel-Iran war enters day 15.

No fire occurred, and no injuries were reported.