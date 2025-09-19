US President's Marine One Helicopter With Trump, Melania Aboard Makes Emergency Landing In UK

London: US President Donald Trump's Marine One presidential helicopter had to make an emergency landing on its journey from Chequers to London's Stansted airport on Thursday. Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump were aboard the helicopter when the pilot had to make an emergency landing at a local UK airfield.

The dramatic incident occurred as the president was preparing to leave the country following his second official state visit to the UK this year. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt explained that "due to a minor hydraulic issue, and out of an abundance of caution, the pilots landed at a local airfield before reaching Stansted Airport. Thankfully, the president and first lady safely boarded the support helicopter".

After the emergency landing, Trump and Melania subsequently boarded Air Force One and departed for Washington, bringing an end to a visit marked by discussions on strengthening US-UK ties on trade and technology with Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Earlier in the day, both Trump and Starmer held a press conference where they outlined areas of agreement and disagreement on foreign policy, trade, and technology. When discussing the war in Ukraine, Trump remarked that Russian President Vladimir Putin had let him down, while Starmer firmly stated that Putin does not want peace.

Trump's visit included a mix of formal meetings and royal hospitality. On Wednesday, the president had a more ceremonial day, meeting with King Charles and Queen Camilla at Buckingham Palace, where the royals hosted a formal banquet. Prince William and Princess Kate were also present.

On Thursday, US President Trump’s schedule was focused on official business.