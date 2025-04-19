Vladimir Putin Announces Easter Ceasefire In Ukraine

Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday announced easter ceasefire in Ukraine that will begin from 6 pm (Moscow) onwards. The course of the truce will show Ukraine's willingness and ability to resolve the issue peacefully, said Vladimir Putin as he announced a brief pause in the war.

In another statement, Putin said that Russia welcomes the desire of the United States and President Trump for a peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian crisis.

When Trump kickstarted Russia-Ukraine peace talks

US President Donald Trump , since his very first day in the Oval office during his second term in the White House, has been trying to negotiate a peace between Russia and Ukraine.

Trump had kickstarted his efforts to bring both his counterparts – Russian and Ukrainian – on the table by calling them individually and discussing the issues in detail.

Donald Trump held a long conversation with President Putin and Zelenskyy discussing the war at a strength and said that both his counterparts echoed him that there was a need to stop the war, announcing that future efforts to negotiate the terms of a peace deal will start immediately.

Representatives of all three countries have held a couple of meetings in Saudi Arabia but nothing substantial has come out so far.

Trump-Zelenskyy White House showdown

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had travelled to Washington and met Donald Trump, however, the meeting didn't go as expected. Trump and his Ukrainian counterpart indulged in a public showdown after Zelenskyy made demands that he was not in a position to and accused the United States of not helping the war torn country.

Donald Trump without mincing words conveyed to Zelenskyy on his face that he was losing the war and not a position to show his cards.

Trump mimicked Zelenskyy, mocking the Ukrainian President, when the latter said that he didn't want a ceasefire.

Trump had even accused Zelenskyy that he didn't want the war to end and asked him to come to White House when he was ready for peace.

Donald Trump had appeared to be siding more with Russia and hitting out at Ukraine and Europe for not doing enough to conclude the war. However, Moscow has also not reciprocated much to match Trump's efforts.

Most recently, Donald Trump on Friday said that the Russia-Ukraine war was coming to head and no one was playing him to end the conflict.

Not just Trump but Secretary of State Marco Rubio had issued a statement saying the United States will pull out of the peace efforts if the two parties continue not to cooperate.