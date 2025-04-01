China And India Should Foster Stronger Ties Through 'Dragon-Elephant Tango': Xi Jinping

New Delhi: Chinese President Xi Jinping proposed that the relationship between China and India should resemble a "Dragon-Elephant tango," symbolizing the harmonious dance of their iconic animals. Xi made the statement while exchanging congratulatory messages with President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday, marking the 75th anniversary of their diplomatic ties.

Xi further stressed on the need for both nations to strengthen their collaboration. This comes as tensions between China and India have eased following the 2020 clash between their troops along the Himalayan border.

In addition to Xi Jinping and President Murmu, Chinese Premier Li Qiang and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also exchanged congratulatory messages, celebrating the milestone in bilateral relations.

‘Ballet Between Elephant and Dragon’ is the ‘Only Right Choice’ for India-China Ties

Last month, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi emphasized that a "ballet between the elephant and the dragon," where both nations contribute to each other's success, is the “only right choice” for India-China relations. Acknowledging the positive developments in bilateral ties following the end of the military standoff in eastern Ladakh, Wang highlighted that there is every reason for both countries to support each other rather than undermine or undercut one another.

Wang, also a member of the powerful Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC), made these remarks during his annual press conference. He stated that a "cooperative pas de deux" between India and China is the ideal path forward, particularly after the two nations concluded a four-year stalemate in their relations.

The Dragon-Elephant Tango?

The term "Dragon-Elephant Tango" is a metaphor used to describe the complex and often delicate relationship between India and China. The "Dragon" represents China, symbolizing its rising economic, military, and geopolitical power, while the "Elephant" represents India, signifying its emerging status as a major player in the global economy and its traditional cultural and political significance. The "tango" alludes to the intricate and sometimes cautious dance between the two nations, marked by both cooperation and rivalry.

The metaphor highlights the paradoxical nature of their relationship, where, despite their shared history and opportunities for collaboration, they also face challenges, which include a long-standing border dispute, regional security concerns, and competition for global influence, especially in Asia.

However, the "tango" also emphasizes the possibility of coexistence and mutual benefit, as both countries continue to engage diplomatically and economically, particularly through trade, infrastructure projects, and strategic dialogues.

The India-China Relationship

The India-China relationship has been marked by a series of ups and downs, with periods of cooperation often overshadowed by tensions and unresolved issues. After the 1962 Sino-Indian War, the relationship remained strained for decades, with China asserting control over territories in the Aksai Chin region, while India resisted Chinese influence in South Asia.

The border dispute remained a core issue, and despite attempts at diplomatic engagement, such as the 1988 visit by Indian Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, mistrust between the two countries persisted. In the 1990s and early 2000s, as both nations experienced rapid economic growth, trade relations began to improve, but geopolitical tensions continued to simmer, particularly over China’s growing presence in the Indian Ocean and its ties with India’s neighbor, Pakistan .

However, the last two decades have seen a shift toward renewed bilateral engagement despite ongoing border disputes. Trade between the two countries grew exponentially, and they engaged in high-level dialogues to manage tensions, especially after the 2017 Doklam standoff, which, although tense, was resolved diplomatically.