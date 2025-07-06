BRICS Condemns Pahalgam Terror Attack, Stands United Against Terrorism

Rio de Janeiro: The BRICS nations, in a joint statement on Sunday, strongly condemned the barbaric Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, emphasising the need for collective action against terrorism. The recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam has led to global outrage and condemnation, with the BRICS nations leading the charge against this heinous act of violence. The brutal attack, which targeted innocent lives at a tourist spot, has been unequivocally denounced by the BRICS countries at the 17th BRICS Summit in Brazil.

At the BRICS Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a resolute and impassioned address, explaining the threat terrorism poses to humanity. "Terrorism is among the most serious challenges facing humanity," PM Modi declared. He added, "Recently, India faced an inhuman and cowardly terrorist attack in Pahalgam. This was an attack on all of humanity." The Prime Minister's words resonated deeply, given the brutal nature of the attack that occurred on April 22, claiming 26 innocent lives in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

The BRICS nations have come together to condemn the Pahalgam attack and asserted that terrorism knows no borders and poses a threat to global stability. The summit's focus on peace and security reflects the growing recognition that terrorism is a pressing global issue that demands a comprehensive and collective approach.

PM Modi's Powerful Message

PM Modi's address at the BRICS Summit outlined the imperative of a unified global response to combat terrorism. "Condemning terrorism should be our 'principle', not just a 'convenience'," he stressed. He also added, "If we first see in which country the attack took place, against whom, then it would be a betrayal against humanity." His sentiments were equivocally voiced by other global leaders at the BRICS Summit, which echoed the broader concerns about terrorism's impact on global peace and security.

The Pahalgam attack had drawn global condemnation, with the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) issuing a strong statement demanding that the perpetrators be held accountable. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, speaking at an exhibition titled 'The Human Cost of Terrorism' at the UN Headquarters, stated that terrorism is one of the gravest threats to humanity.

Call For Global Cooperation Against Terrorism

The BRICS Summit served as a crucial platform for addressing pressing global issues, including terrorism. PM Modi's participation in the summit drew massive support for India in its commitment to strengthening multilateral cooperation in the fight against terrorism. "We all have to be united and cooperate strongly to deal with terrorism and terror financing," PM Modi asserted during the summit, adding that there should be no place for double standards on such a serious issue.