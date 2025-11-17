Bridge Collapse At Congo's Kalando Copper Mine: 32 Killed, Multiple Others Injured | VIDEO

Congo: At least 32 were killed and multiple others were critically injured in the remote reaches of southeastern Congo when a makeshift bridge collapsed at the Kalando copper mine, a semi‑industrial operation tucked away in Lualaba province. According to reports, the deadly tragedy in the remote hills of Lualaba province is one of the worst mining disasters of the year.

The reports suggested that on Saturday, the makeshift bridge gave way at the Kalando copper mine, when hundreds of labourers were present at the site. The horrific incident has shocked the nation, where artisanal mining is a lifeline for millions, but it is also a sector with danger that lacks safety. A video capturing the terrifying bridge collapse moment that killed over 2.5 dozen people is also going viral on social media.

The national artisanal mining agency, SAEMAPE, confirmed that the bridge failure occurred at the Kalando site. In a statement released on Sunday the agency explained that the panic began after shots were fired by military personnel who were guarding the area. It was during the firing that the miners, fearing for their safety, rushed towards the narrow crossing in a bid to escape. The sudden weight of the crowd caused the bridge to snap, throwing miners into the gorge below. “People were piling on top of each other, which led to injuries and death,” SAEMAPE said.

Rescue Operation Underway To Search Missing Workers

Earlier, an agency official, speaking to a foreign agency, shockingly claimed that as many as 49 people may have died, with twenty others taken to the hospital in a critical condition. Later, local officials gave a lower confirmed death toll, saying that 32 bodies had been recovered so far. The provincial Interior Minister Roy Kaumba appeared on television on Sunday to reassure the public, confirming the 32 deaths and promising that rescue work would continue until every victim is accounted for.

Meanwhile, the Initiative for the Protection of Human Rights, a local watchdog, has demanded an independent investigation into the role of the military, pointing to reports of clashes between soldiers and miners shortly before the bridge collapsed. The group, in a statement, said, “We need to know why armed forces were present and whether their actions contributed to the panic.”

As the reports of the incident spread, the families of the victims gathered at the mine’s entrance with photographs of loved ones and waited for news. One mother, whose son was among those missing, described the moment the bridge fell as “a thunderclout of screams and dust that will haunt me forever.” Another worker, who managed to crawl to safety, recalled hearing the crack of gunfire and feeling the ground shake as the structure collapsed beneath his feet.

The incident has shed light on the harsh conditions of the Congo’s artisanal mining sector. It is estimated that between 1.5 and 2 million people earn a living from digging minerals, supporting many more through the informal economy. Despite a large population depending on the mining activity, the work is reportedly carried out with little protective gear, under unstable ground and with makeshift infrastructure. The landslides, tunnel collapses and faulty structures claim lives each year, and the Kalando bridge failure is the latest example of the dangerous conditions the miners face each day.

The rights groups argued that weak enforcement of safety regulations and inconsistent oversight leave miners exposed to preventable tragedies. They urged the government to tighten controls, improve training and ensure that military presence does not become a source of further danger.

Following the incident, the rescue teams continue to search the wreckage for missing people, while the concerned administration struggles to verify the final death toll.