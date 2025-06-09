Bring in the Troops: Los Angeles Protests Escalate as Trump Deploys National Guard to Curb Unrest Over Immigration Crackdown

The protests in Los Angeles have escalated, with U.S. President Donald Trump ordering the deployment of federal troops in response to unrest over immigration raids.

“Things look really bad in LA,” and “Bring in the Troops!,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social media platform.

On Saturday, June 7, 2025, President Trump issued a directive to deploy 2,000 California National Guard troops to Los Angeles. Invoking a rare legal provision known as Title 10 authority, Trump federalized the state’s National Guard, placing it under his direct command instead of that of California Governor Gavin Newsom. This move bypasses the usual protocol, wherein governors request National Guard assistance for state-level emergencies such as natural disasters or civil unrest.

Governor Newsom strongly opposed the decision, calling it a "serious breach of state sovereignty." He added that the deployment of federal troops was “unnecessary” and “purposefully inflammatory.”

In an interview to a TV channel, Governor Newsom has described Trump "takeover" of the National Guard as an “illegal act” which will be “challenged in court”.

In another post on Truth Social, Trump claimed that Los Angeles had been “invaded and occupied by illegal aliens and criminals,” and instructed his senior officials—including the Secretaries of Homeland Security and Defense—to take the necessary action to rid the city of what he called a “migrant invasion.”

In a more recent post, Trump also directed law enforcement to arrest protesters wearing masks. It is believed that the protesters are wearing masks to conceal their identities to avoid detection by security forces.

Meanwhile, the LA police has declared "unlawful assembly" for the Civic Center area of DTLA.

As the protests—sparked by the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown—enter their fourth day, and with the National Guard now deployed to control the unrest, it’s important to examine when, how, and why the protests began.

When, How, and Why Did the Protests Begin?

The unrest began on Friday, June 6, 2025, after Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) conducted large-scale raids across Los Angeles. The operations targeted locations such as Home Depot parking lots, garment factories, and warehouses, where day laborers and other workers were detained.

These actions led to heated confrontations between protesters and federal agents, particularly in predominantly Latino neighborhoods. Protesters—many of whom were advocating for immigrant rights—took to the streets in areas like Paramount and downtown Los Angeles, clashing with ICE agents in riot gear.

Reports described chaotic scenes involving tear gas, flashbang grenades, and fireworks, alongside isolated incidents of vandalism, including a burned vehicle and debris fires. Vehicles have been torched, and some looting has also been reported. A British photographer was reportedly shot with a sponge bullet and required surgery.

According to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the raids resulted in 118 arrests, including individuals allegedly linked to gang activity, domestic violence, and drug trafficking. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department also confirmed several detentions.