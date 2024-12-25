Britain's King Charles Addresses the Nation on Christmas Day

King Charles delivered his annual Christmas message, this year choosing to focus on conflicts around the world and gratitude for health professionals.

The video was recorded in The Fitzrovia Chapel, the chapel of the former Middlesex Hospital in London, in a year in which the King has been undergoing cancer treatment.

He personally thanked the doctors and nurses who helped him and his family through "through the uncertainties and anxieties of illness."

The King spoke of the ongoing conflicts around the world, threatening people's lives and livelihoods as well as the "humanitarian organizations working tirelessly."

Referencing the Christmas carol 'Once in Royal David's City,' King Charles spoke of "God's redeeming love," during times of darkness, a recurring theme across "all the great faiths."