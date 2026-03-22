British Airways Flight Tragedy: Woman Dies Soon After Takeoff, Passengers Stuck With Body For 13 Hours | Image: X

London: A long-haul journey from Hong Kong to London turned into a harrowing ordeal for over 300 travellers after a woman passed away shortly after takeoff.

Passengers on British Airways Flight BA32 were forced to spend more than 13 hours sharing the cabin with the deceased passenger, leading to reports of significant distress and a foul smell entering the aircraft.

A Medical Emergency Mid-Air

The incident occurred on Sunday, March 15, 2026, approximately one hour after the Airbus A350-1000 departed from Hong Kong International Airport.

A woman, reportedly in her 60s, suffered a sudden medical emergency. Despite the efforts of the crew, she was pronounced dead while the aircraft was still in the early stages of its journey to London Heathrow.

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While many passengers reportedly expected the flight to divert or return to Hong Kong, the pilots made the tactical decision to proceed with the scheduled 13-hour flight.

Under international aviation protocols, a passenger death is generally not classified as a flight emergency that mandates an immediate landing, especially if the individual has already passed away and no further medical intervention is possible.

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Handling of the Body

The situation was further complicated by the logistics of managing a deceased person in a crowded cabin. According to internal sources, a suggestion to store the body in a lavatory was rejected by the cabin crew.

Instead, the woman’s body was wrapped in blankets and relocated to a galley at the rear of the plane to isolate it from the view of the 331 passengers on board.

The galley area featured a heated floor, a detail that was reportedly overlooked by the crew during the high-stress situation.

Over the next 12 hours, the heat accelerated natural processes, leading to a pungent foul odour that spread through the back of the cabin.

Arrival and Investigation

Upon landing at London Heathrow, the aircraft was met by police and medical authorities.

Passengers were instructed to remain in their seats for approximately 45 minutes while an initial investigation was conducted and the body was respectfully removed from the plane.

Reports indicate that several crew members have been offered trauma counselling following the flight.