British Engineers Arrive To Repair F-35 Grounded In India

On July 6, a Royal Air Force Airbus A400M Atlas touched down in Thiruvananthapuram, carrying a 14-member team of UK engineers equipped with advanced diagnostic tools. The British High Commission stated, “A team of UK engineers has arrived in India to commence repairs on the UK F35B aircraft. Repairs are underway on the aircraft, which has now been moved to the maintenance hangar. We are grateful for the continued support and collaboration of the Indian authorities".

If repairs fail, dismantling the jet for transport poses its own challenges, as every component must be meticulously logged and security-coded to protect its sensitive stealth technology, a task only Lockheed Martin-certified engineers can undertake.

Here Is What You Need To Know

On June 14, 2025, the F-35B, a cutting-edge stealth jet built by Lockheed Martin, was forced to make an emergency landing at Thiruvananthapuram. The jet, part of the Royal Navy’s HMS Prince of Wales Carrier Strike Group, was on a routine sortie over the Indian Ocean, about 100 nautical miles off Kerala’s coast, when bad weather and low fuel left the pilot with no choice but to divert to the nearest airport. The Indian Air Force (IAF) swiftly coordinated the safe landing, providing refueling and logistical support.

However, what was meant to be a brief stopover turned into a prolonged saga when engineers reportedly discovered a hydraulic failure in the jet’s system. The jet has since weathered Kerala’s torrential monsoon rains, guarded 24/7 by six Royal Air Force (RAF) officers and India’s Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

The Stranded F-35 Has Become A Source Of Amusement

The stranded jet has become an unlikely celebrity in Kerala, dubbed “God’s Own Country” in tourism brochures. Images of the sleek F-35B, drenched on the tarmac, have fueled a wave of humor online. Kerala Tourism joined the fun, sharing an AI-generated image of the jet with a tongue-in-cheek caption: “Kerala is such an amazing place, I don’t want to leave. Definitely recommend.” One viral meme jokingly listed the jet for sale on OLX for $4 million, boasting “new tyres” and an “automatic gun to destroy traffic violators.” Another quipped that the jet had stayed long enough to deserve an Aadhaar card or that the UK should pay parking fees with the Kohinoor diamond.

Some British MPs Are Worried

The lighthearted social media buzz contrasts with serious discussions in the UK’s House of Commons, where opposition MP Ben Obese-Jecty raised concerns about the jet’s security and the timeline for its recovery. “What steps are the government taking to recover the plane, how much longer will that take, and how will the government ensure the security of protected technologies on the jet while it is in the hangar and out of view?” he asked. British Armed Forces Minister Luke Pollard reassured MPs, saying, “We continue to work with our Indian friends who provided first-class support when the F-35B was unable to return to the carrier,” and emphasized that RAF personnel are guarding the jet at all times.