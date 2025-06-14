London: British PM Kier Starmer has announced detailed inquiry into grooming gangs following mounting public pressure and demands for justice. The investigation aims to assess how authorities have handled these cases over the years and identify systemic failures in law enforcement and child protection services.

British PM Orders National Inquiry into Grooming Gangs

This decision comes in response to widespread reports of grooming scandals across UK, with victims calling for accountability and stronger measures to prevent such crimes in the future.

Officials will now examine past cases and propose reforms to ensure victims receive justice and adequate support.

Troubling History of UK's Grooming Gangs

Grooming gangs are organised set of criminals who groom, exploit, manipulate, and abuse girls across England, often targeting young and homeless individuals. These gangs employ coercion, psychological manipulation, and intimidation to control victims, trapping them in cycles of abuse.

Victims are frequently lured with gifts, false promises of affection, or a sense of protection, only to be subjected to physical, emotional, and sexual exploitation, making escape extremely difficult.

The inquiry will engage law enforcement agencies, social services, and survivor groups to build a comprehensive understanding of the failures that have allowed grooming gangs to operate unchecked.