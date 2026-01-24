Updated 24 January 2026 at 16:16 IST
New York Blast: Suspected Gas Explosion Rocks Bronx High-Rise, Residents Hang From Windows | WATCH
Massive flames and thick smoke engulfed several floors of a Bronx residential tower after a powerful explosion. Disturbing visuals showed residents hanging from windows as the FDNY rushed hundreds of firefighters, drones and search dogs to rescue those trapped.
- World News
- 2 min read
New York: A powerful explosion ripped through a high-rise residential building in New York's Bronx area early Saturday afternoon, igniting a fierce multi-floor fire, leaving dozens of residents trapped as thick black smoke engulfed the building.
The blast, which occurred at approximately 1:15 PM, shook the surrounding neighbourhood, shattering windows and scattering debris onto the streets below.
The Blast
The explosion appears to have originated on the 14th floor of the 22-story building located in the University Heights section of the Bronx.
Witnesses described a "loud explosion" followed by a fireball that blew out the exterior walls of at least two apartment units.
Advertisement
Within minutes, the FDNY escalated the response to a five-alarm fire as flames began spreading rapidly to the 15th and 16th floors.
Rescue Operation
The New York City Fire Department (FDNY) has deployed over 200 firefighters and emergency personnel to the scene. Rescue efforts were complicated by the height of the building and the intensity of the smoke.
Advertisement
Aerial footage showed several residents leaning out of upper-floor windows, waving white cloths and using cell phone flashlights to signal rescuers as they waited for FDNY ladder trucks to reach them.
Thick black smoke and visible flames were captured in multiple videos circulating online, showing the fire consuming the top stories of the building.
Injuries and Investigation
At least 15 people, including three firefighters, have been transported to local hospitals. Their conditions range from minor smoke inhalation to critical burns.
Emergency centres have been established on-site for those evacuated from the lower floors.
While the cause of the explosion remains under investigation, early reports suggest a potential natural gas leak.
Neighbours had reportedly complained of a faint smell of gas in the lobby earlier in the morning, though this has not been officially confirmed by authorities yet.
Published By : Namya Kapur
Published On: 24 January 2026 at 16:05 IST