New York Blast: Suspected Gas Explosion Rocks Bronx High-Rise, Residents Hang From Windows | WATCH

New York: A powerful explosion ripped through a high-rise residential building in New York's Bronx area early Saturday afternoon, igniting a fierce multi-floor fire, leaving dozens of residents trapped as thick black smoke engulfed the building.

The blast, which occurred at approximately 1:15 PM, shook the surrounding neighbourhood, shattering windows and scattering debris onto the streets below.

The Blast

The explosion appears to have originated on the 14th floor of the 22-story building located in the University Heights section of the Bronx.

Witnesses described a "loud explosion" followed by a fireball that blew out the exterior walls of at least two apartment units.

Within minutes, the FDNY escalated the response to a five-alarm fire as flames began spreading rapidly to the 15th and 16th floors.

Rescue Operation

The New York City Fire Department (FDNY) has deployed over 200 firefighters and emergency personnel to the scene. Rescue efforts were complicated by the height of the building and the intensity of the smoke.

Aerial footage showed several residents leaning out of upper-floor windows, waving white cloths and using cell phone flashlights to signal rescuers as they waited for FDNY ladder trucks to reach them.

Thick black smoke and visible flames were captured in multiple videos circulating online, showing the fire consuming the top stories of the building.

Injuries and Investigation

At least 15 people, including three firefighters, have been transported to local hospitals. Their conditions range from minor smoke inhalation to critical burns.

Emergency centres have been established on-site for those evacuated from the lower floors.

While the cause of the explosion remains under investigation, early reports suggest a potential natural gas leak.