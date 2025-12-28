BSF and Meghalaya Police Reject Bangladesh's Claim That Osman Hadi’s Killers Fled Into India

New Delhi: India’s Border Security Force (BSF) and Meghalaya Police on Sunday categorically denied claims by Bangladeshi authorities that suspects in the murder of Inquilab Mancha leader Sharif Osman Hadi had fled across the international border into India’s northeastern state.

Inspector General O.P. Upadhyay of the Border Security Force (Meghalaya Frontier) dismissed the reports as “baseless and misleading”, saying there is no evidence to support allegations that the accused crossed the international boundary.

“There is no evidence of these individuals crossing the international border from the Haluaghat sector into Meghalaya. No such incident has been detected or reported by the BSF”, Upadhyay told media on Sunday.

A senior official at Meghalaya Police headquarters echoed the BSF stance, stating there has been no formal or informal request from Bangladesh Police regarding such an incident, and that no suspects have been traced or arrested in the state’s Garo Hills region.

Security agencies have reiterated that cooperation on trans-border crime and fugitive tracking is maintained through established channels, and that any credible intelligence regarding cross-border movement is promptly shared and acted upon.

Sharif Osman Hadi, a 32-year-old youth leader and spokesperson of the Bangladesh political platform Inquilab Mancha, was shot by unidentified gunmen in Dhaka on December 12, 2025. He was airlifted to Singapore for medical treatment but succumbed to his injuries on December 18, 2025.

Hadi emerged as a prominent figure during the mass protests in Bangladesh in mid-2024, which led to significant political upheaval and the fall of the Sheikh Hasina-led government. He had planned to contest the February 12, 2026 national elections as an independent candidate.