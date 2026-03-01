Burj Khalifa Evacuated As Iranian Missiles Target Dubai

Dubai: Powerful explosions rocked Dubai on Saturday, with drones and missiles reportedly striking the area around the iconic Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building. Amidst Iranian missiles raining on Dubai, Burj Khalifa was being evacuated, with the people running on the streets to take shelter. The attack, part of the escalating conflict between Iran and Israel, has left thousands of passengers stranded at Dubai airport as operations were suspended.

The locals confirmed loud explosions shaking windows and sending plumes of smoke rising into the sky. "It was a big explosion, and it made the windows shake," one resident told a foreign media. Another reported seeing at least three missiles streaking across the sky, sending plumes of smoke into the sky.

The UAE Ministry of Defence confirmed that Iranian ballistic missiles had targeted the country, with air defence systems intercepting several of them. However, debris from the intercepted missiles fell in a residential area of Abu Dhabi, killing one person, an Asian national.

The attack triggered further tensions in the region, with several countries condemning the attack on the UAE.

Earlier, the US and Israel launched joint operations against Iran, with the Pentagon naming the operation ‘Operation Epic Fury’. Israel claimed that Mohammad Pakpour, commander of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, was killed in the strikes.

Further details regarding the ongoing conflict are awaited.