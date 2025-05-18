California Explosion: Bomb Blast Rocks Palm Springs, Killing One Person Near Health Facility"

California: A powerful explosion shook the city of Palm Springs in California on Saturday morning, resulting in the death of one person near a reproductive health facility. The blast, which occurred before 11 am local time, led to a panic-like situation in the area. The law enforcement agencies are at the site and are investigation the blast.

Mayor Ron DeHarte confirmed that the explosion was caused by a bomb, stating, "It has been identified as a bomb that was either in or near the car".

The incident took place near the American Reproductive Centers fertility clinic, located at the junction of North Indian Canyon Drive and East Tachevah Drive. Dr Maher Abdallah, who runs the facility, confirmed that none of his staff were hurt, but the clinic's consultation rooms were damaged. Moreover, the IVF lab and its stored embryos remained intact. "I really have no clue what happened," Dr Abdallah said, "Thank God today happened to be a day that we have no patients".

The locals described the moment of the explosion as earth-shattering. Nima Tabrizi, a resident who was nearby at a cannabis dispensary, felt the blast and saw a massive cloud of smoke. "The building just shook, and we go outside and there's massive cloud smoke," he said.

The Palm Springs City government quickly responded to the incident, urging residents to avoid the area so that emergency crews could work the scene. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) has deployed investigators to assist with the inquiry. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in Los Angeles is also investigating the explosion with bomb technicians deployed to the scene.

California Governor Gavin Newsom has been briefed on the explosion, and the investigation is ongoing. While initial reports indicated that there were no further injuries, the local media cited law enforcement sources and the facility as saying at least five people were injured in the explosion. However, the reports have not been officially confirmed.