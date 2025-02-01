California Man To Plead Guilty For Drone Collision With Firefighting Aircraft During Los Angeles Fire

Los Angeles: A California man has agreed to plead guilty to unsafely operating a drone that collided with a firefighting aircraft during the deadly Palisades Fire in Los Angeles. The incident occurred on January 9, when the accused man, identified as Peter Tripp Akemann, flew his drone near the fire, despite temporary flight restrictions in place. Notably, Akemann's drone caused vast damage to the firefighting aircraft.

According to the officials, the collision caused heavy damage to the aircraft, a Super Scooper owned by the government of Quebec, forcing it to be grounded for several days. However, the pilots of the aircraft managed to land the plane safely.

Following the incident, Akemann faces one misdemeanour count, which carries a sentence of up to a year in prison. As part of his plea agreement, he has agreed to pay full restitution for the damage caused to the aircraft and complete 150 hours of community service related to wildfire relief.

The Palisades Fire, which began on January 7, has destroyed or damaged nearly 8,000 homes, businesses, and other structures, killing at least 12 people. The fire has scorched at least 36 square miles of land, fuelled by dry Santa Ana winds.

"This defendant recklessly flew an aircraft into airspace where first responders were risking their lives in an attempt to protect lives and property," said Acting United States Attorney Joseph T McNally.

“This damage caused to the Super Scooper is a stark reminder that flying drones during times of emergency poses an extreme threat to personnel trying to help people and compromises the overall ability of police and fire to conduct operations," he stated.