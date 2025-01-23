Call Spade a Spade: Elon Musk's Transgender Daughter Reacts To "Nazi Salute" Claims

Elon Musk’s estranged daughter Vivian Wilson has weighed in on accusations surrounding her father’s alleged “Nazi salute” during a rally. | Image: X

New Delhi, India: Billionaire Elon Musk’s estranged daughter Vivian Wilson has weighed in on accusations surrounding her father’s alleged “Nazi salute” during a rally at the Capitol One Arena shortly after Donald Trump’s inauguration.

The controversy erupted when Musk, a vocal supporter of Trump, was seen slapping his chest and extending his arm stiffly twice during the rally. While detractors drew parallels to the salutes used by fascist leaders like Benito Mussolini and Adolf Hitler, Musk’s defenders dismissed the claims as overblown or intentionally misinterpreted.

Wilson, who legally changed her name upon turning 18 to sever ties with Musk, appeared to indirectly reference the incident on Instagram’s Threads platform.

Without explicitly naming her father, her posts hinted at disapproval. “I’m just gonna say let’s call a spade a f***ing spade,” Wilson wrote. “Especially if there were two spades done in succession based on the reaction of the first spade.”

Amid speculation that Musk’s autism might have influenced the gestures, Wilson addressed the claims with biting sarcasm. “I don’t know why y’all are reacting with such vigor, I’m clearly only talking about card suits,” she wrote. “After all, there’s no proof I’m not just talking about card suits. People assuming otherwise just goes to show how dishonest people/the media can be.”

In a later post, Wilson suggested the gesture was intentional but crafted to allow plausible deniability. “For those who can read between the lines, do y’all understand how f***ing easy this is to do? Plausible deniability, honey. Just saying.”