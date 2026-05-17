Camera Captures Split-Second Lightning Strike On EasyJet Plane Mid-Flight Over Gatwick

London: An EasyJet flight bound for Milan was forced to make an unscheduled return to London Gatwick on Thursday afternoon after being struck by lightning shortly after take-off. The aircraft had departed into stormy weather and encountered the strike while climbing through dark cloud cover. However, no casualties have been reported after the incident.

According to reports, an Airbus A319 departed Gatwick at around 2.22 pm on May 4 as flight U28305, registered G-EZDH. Moments after leaving the ground, the plane was hit by lightning as it ascended through the storm.

As per information, the flight crew continued climbing to around 16,000 feet to carry out system checks. After confirming all procedures, they decided to return to London Gatwick and landed safely back on the runway without further incident.

Airline Confirms Safety Protocols Were Followed

An EasyJet spokesperson said, “Flight EZY8305 from London Gatwick to Milan yesterday afternoon returned to London Gatwick shortly after take off following a lightning strike in line with procedures. The aircraft is equipped to safely withstand lightning and at no point was the safety of the flight compromised.”

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The airline added that the pilot performed a routine landing, ensuring no injuries to the passengers on board. The passengers were given refreshments in the terminal while a replacement crew and aircraft were arranged to continue the flight to Milan later that evening.

“The safety of our customers and crew is easyJet’s highest priority and easyJet operates its fleet of aircraft in strict compliance with all manufacturers’ guidelines,” the spokesperson said.

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A spokesperson for London Gatwick Airport confirmed, “We can confirm the EZY8305 A319 requested an emergency landing at London Gatwick after a reported lightning strike shortly after departure yesterday. It returned to the airport where it landed safely.”

As per experts, modern passenger aircraft are designed to channel lightning strikes safely away from the cabin and onboard systems, meaning such incidents rarely endanger passengers.