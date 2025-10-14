‘Can Cause Life-Threatening Illness’: WHO Warns Against Coldrif, 2 Other Contaminated Indian Cough Syrups

The WHO has urged authorities to report back to the health agency in case they detect any of them in their countries. | Image: File

The World Health Organization (WHO) has issued a health advisory, warning about three contaminated cough syrups identified in India, urging authorities to report any detection of these medicines in their countries to the health agency.

The WHO said the affected medicines are specific batches of Coldrif from Sresan Pharmaceutical, Respifresh TR from Rednex Pharmaceuticals and ReLife from Shape Pharma.

The agency said the contaminated products pose significant risks and can cause severe, potentially life-threatening illness.

India's health authority, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO), informed the WHO that the syrups were reportedly consumed by children, all under the age of five, who recently died in the central state of Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district.

The cough medicine contained toxic diethylene glycol in quantities way beyond the permissible limit.

The CDSCO said none of the contaminated medicines have been exported from India and there is no evidence of illegal export.