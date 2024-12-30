'Can Lead to Obscene Acts': Taliban Bans Windows Overlooking Women's Spaces

Kabul: The Taliban has issued a new directive prohibiting the construction of windows in buildings that overlook areas where women are present, citing concerns over ‘obscene acts’ that could arise if men observe women in domestic spaces.

Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid announced the decree, stating that windows allowing visibility into courtyards, kitchens, or wells—spaces traditionally frequented by Afghan women—must either be avoided in new constructions or blocked in existing structures. He claimed such visibility could lead to 'nuisances caused to neighbours' and insisted that the measure would uphold morality.

“Seeing women working in kitchens, in courtyards, or collecting water from wells can lead to obscene acts,” Mujahid posted on social media platform X. Local authorities have been instructed to monitor compliance with the directive at construction sites.

Growing Restrictions on Women

The order is the latest in a string of decrees that have systematically restricted women’s rights in Afghanistan since the Taliban returned to power in 2021. Afghan women are already banned from higher education, public employment, and accessing public spaces such as parks. Under the Taliban's strict interpretation of Islamic law, women are being erased from public and domestic life.