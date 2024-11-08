'The Right to Tell Stories...': Australia Media Outlet Reacts After Canada Blocks Jaishankar Remarks

New Delhi: Hours after Canada blocked the Australian media outlet, The Australia Today, shortly after it broadcasted the joint press conference of Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, the media outlet issued a statement on X (formerly Twitter). In its response, The Australia Today expressed gratitude to its supporters and affirmed its commitment to journalistic freedom, transparency, and accuracy.

The statement read, “We at The Australia Today would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to every news outlet, journalist, and supporter who stood by us during a challenging time. The recent restriction and ban on our interview with Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and the press conference with Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong on social media, under orders from the Canadian government, have been difficult for our team and those who value free and open journalism."

We at @TheAusToday would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to every #news outlet, #journalist, and #supporter who stood by us during a challenging time. The recent restriction and ban on our interview with Indian External Affairs Minister… pic.twitter.com/53UTd5Le19 — The Australia Today (@TheAusToday) November 7, 2024

It added, “Despite these restrictions, your unwavering support has been a beacon of strength for us. Whether it was sharing our coverage on other platforms, voicing concerns about press freedom, or simply offering encouragement, every action made a difference. We deeply appreciate the solidarity shown by our community and their commitment to upholding the freedom of information and the right of audiences to access diverse perspectives."

“We remain steadfast in our mission to bring important stories and voices to the public, undeterred by these obstacles. The overwhelming support we have received is a powerful reminder of the importance of a free press, and we will continue to strive for transparency, accuracy, and the right to tell stories that matter."

“Once again, thank you for supporting us. We will continue to advocate for an open and inclusive media landscape," wrote The Australia Today's Managing Editor Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj in the statement.

India Criticizes Canadian Block on Media Outlet

India condemned Canada’s action, calling it hypocritical and a threat to freedom of speech. Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that Canada’s block on The Australia Today’s social media handles came just hours after the outlet broadcasted Jaishankar and Wong’s joint press conference in Canberra.

“We understand that the social media handles and pages of this particular outlet, which are important diaspora outlets, have been blocked and are not available for viewers in Canada. This happened just an hour or a few hours after this particular handle carried the press conference of EAM Dr. S. Jaishankar with Penny Wong,” Jaiswal said. “We were surprised. It looks strange to us. But nonetheless, what I say is that these are actions which yet again highlight the hypocrisy of Canada towards freedom of speech.”

He added that Jaishankar’s remarks during his Canberra media engagements addressed Canada’s “pattern” of making allegations against India without providing evidence.

Diplomatic Strain and Rising Concerns

Jaishankar’s remarks in Canberra included a response to the ongoing diplomatic strain between India and Canada. He raised concerns about Canada’s allegations, noting a recurring pattern of unsubstantiated claims. Jaiswal also emphasised that Jaishankar highlighted three issues: Canada’s unfounded accusations against India, the surveillance of Indian diplomats in Canada, and the political support provided to anti-India elements in Canada.

“You would have seen that the External Affairs Minister, in his media engagements, spoke about three things. One was Canada making allegations and a pattern has developed without any specific evidence,” Jaiswal said, adding that the surveillance of Indian diplomats and the platform given to anti-India elements were also points of concern. “So you can draw your conclusions from that, why the Australia Today channel was blocked by Canada,” he added.

Jaishankar’s visit to Australia, spanning November 3–7, involved discussions on various bilateral issues. In a joint press conference with Wong, Jaishankar also addressed the recent Brampton temple incident, describing it as “deeply concerning” and indicative of the political space given to extremist forces in Canada.

Recent Incidents in Canada

Describing the recent incident at the Hindu Sabha Temple in Brampton as "deeply concerning", Jaishankar on Tuesday had said it told in a way the "political space" which is being given to "extremist forces" in Canada.

The Hindu Sabha Temple in Brampton recently became the site of protests where individuals with Khalistani flags clashed with attendees and disrupted a consular event organised by the Indian Consulate and temple authorities.

Jaiswal reiterated India’s stand on diplomatic safety, highlighting that India had canceled planned consular camps in Toronto due to lack of security assurance from the Canadian government. "We condemn the attack on the temple in Brampton, and we have called upon the Canadian government to uphold the rule of law and to bring to justice the people who perpetrated the violence. We hope that the Canadian government will take due action," the MEA spokesperson said.

Jaiswal highlighted that there is a large Indian diaspora in Canada, and many of these people in the month of November-December need several documentation for continuation of their pension and several others activities in India, and these camps are useful for both Indian nationals or people of Indian-origin there.

"But, I do understand that in other parts of Canada, such as Vancouver, these consular camps will be conducted. These camps happen at the request of the community organisations," he said.

Asked if security was sought by the Indian side, the MEA spokesperson said, "We had asked for security to be provided for our diplomats where our consular camps are to be held, and these have not been provided by the Canadian side."

On whether threat to diplomatic and consular staff in Canada have increased, he said, "threats have increased".