Canada Cuts International Student Permits Again Amid Political Crisis

Ottawa: For the second consecutive year, Canada will impose a cap on the number of international student permits issued, as part of its efforts to ease pressure on housing, healthcare, and other essential services.

According to a statement from the Immigration Ministry on Friday, Canada plans to issue 437,000 study permits in 2025, a 10% reduction compared to 2024.

The country had introduced a similar cap on new international student permits in 2024, citing concerns over housing shortages, which were believed to be worsened by the rapid population growth in recent years.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who announced his resignation last year, will resign in March and had promised to lower immigration levels. This decision comes amid declining public support for welcoming newcomers, as shown by recent surveys.