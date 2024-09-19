sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Pakistan's Article 370 Provocation | Quad Summit | Lebanon Pager Explosions | US Elections | Kolkata Horror |
  • Home /
  • World News /
  • Canada Tightens Rules For Foreign Students and Workers; Move May Impact Indians

Published 09:27 IST, September 19th 2024

Canada Tightens Rules For Foreign Students and Workers; Move May Impact Indians

PM Trudeau said his government would grant 35% fewer international student permits this year, and the number would be reduced by an additional 10% in 2025.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Canada
Canada Announces Further Reductions in Study and Work Permits to Control Temporary Residency | Image: Reuters
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Advertisement

07:50 IST, September 19th 2024