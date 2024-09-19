Published 09:27 IST, September 19th 2024
Canada Tightens Rules For Foreign Students and Workers; Move May Impact Indians
PM Trudeau said his government would grant 35% fewer international student permits this year, and the number would be reduced by an additional 10% in 2025.
- World News
- 4 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Canada Announces Further Reductions in Study and Work Permits to Control Temporary Residency | Image: Reuters
07:50 IST, September 19th 2024