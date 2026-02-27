Canadian PM Mark Carney Arrives in Mumbai on Official Visit to India

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and his delegation landed in Mumbai on Friday for a four-day-long official visit to India. Carney's visit from February 27 to March 2 was initiated at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to the Ministry of External Affairs, and signals a concerted effort to revitalise diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The Canadian PM's arrival marks a significant step in ongoing efforts to strengthen bilateral ties and strategic cooperation. By beginning the tour in India's financial capital, Carney is prioritising economic synergy, spending his first two days consulting with CEOs, financial experts, and representatives from Canadian pension funds to set a robust commercial tone for the mission.

This economic focus serves as a strategic prelude to the high-level diplomatic discussions scheduled for March 1-March 2 in New Delhi. The cornerstone of the stay will be delegation-level talks at Hyderabad House, acting as a formal follow-up to previous dialogues held in Kananaskis and Johannesburg in 2025.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, these talks are designed to review the India-Canada Strategic Partnership across diverse sectors, including energy, critical minerals, and research, while aligning government policy with private sector interests through the India-Canada CEOs Forum.

The significance of this re-engagement is best understood against the backdrop of the "sharp deterioration" in relations that followed the 2023 killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Subsequent allegations made by the previous Trudeau government had led to a diplomatic standoff and the mutual expulsion of officials.

However, the current mission represents a fundamental shift in Ottawa's stance; senior Canadian officials have now clarified that they no longer believe India is linked to violent crimes within Canada, noting that such a high-profile presence would not be possible if those concerns were still active.

This move towards a more "pragmatic" foreign policy has been underpinned by intensified security dialogues, particularly those led by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. These discussions have resulted in a comprehensive action plan to tackle transnational organised crime and extremism, effectively turning a previous point of contention into a framework for real-time cooperation.