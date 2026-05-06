Carrollton Mall Shooting: 2 Dead, 3 Injured In Targeted Shooting At Dallas-Area Koreatown Mall; Suspect Held

Dallas: A shopping centre in Carrollton, located north of Dallas, witnessed deadly violence on Tuesday after a man opened indiscriminate firing, killing 2 people and injuring 3 others. The police confirmed that the shooting took place at K Towne Plaza, located in a part of the city widely known as Koreatown.

According to reports, the attacker was taken into custody following a brief pursuit on foot, the local police said. Carrollton Chief Roberto Arredondo stated that the incident was not a random act of gunfire and stressed that the victims were acquainted with the gunman. The police believed that the meeting was business-related, though the precise nature of the dispute remains unclear.

“We don’t know exactly what the meeting was about, but we understand it to be a business relation,” Chief Arredondo said, adding that detectives were still piecing together the circumstances that led to the violence.

Heavy Police Response At K Towne Plaza

Footage shared online showed the police officers with weapons drawn moving cautiously past shopfronts at K Towne Plaza as the area was secured. The agents from the FBI and another federal agency were seen among the law enforcement presence, supporting local police in the early stages of the investigation.

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The mall, a busy commercial hub in Carrollton, is located around 32.1 km north of Dallas. Meanwhile, the shooting on Tuesday has prompted a large emergency response, with medical responders treating the injured at the scene before transferring them to the hospital. The officials have not released the names or conditions of the victims.

Notably, Carrollton is home to more than 130,000 residents, with US Census American Community Survey data showing over 4000 people of Korean descent living in the city. Over the past two decades, the area has developed into a vibrant Koreatown for the Dallas metro region, driven by Korean investment and entrepreneurship.

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The police have reassured the public that there is no ongoing threat and said the attack appeared targeted. The investigating teams continue to examine CCTV from K Towne Plaza and record statements of the witnesses as they probe to establish a motive. The suspect remains in custody, and federal agencies are assisting Carrollton Police as the inquiry proceeds.

Party Shooting At Oklahoma Park Leaves 23 Injured

In a similar incident, a weekend gathering of young adults at an Oklahoma park transpired into chaos on Sunday night after a fight sparked gunfire that left 23 people injured. The police confirmed on Tuesday that 1 victim remained in a grave condition in hospital, while others suffered gunshot wounds, graze injuries and shrapnel cuts. The police officials stated that the incident occurred at a picnic pavilion beside Arcadia Lake, a popular recreation spot just north of Oklahoma City.

According to Sgt. James Hamm, spokesperson for the Edmond Police Department, the party had been promoted on social media and drew a large crowd made up mostly of young adults. The shooting began moments after the police arrived to respond to a noise complaint. The police teams believed multiple groups were present when an argument broke out, escalating quickly into gunfire. Although no arrests have been made, the police said they do not believe there is any ongoing threat to the public.

The hospital officials in the Oklahoma City area reported treating 18 people from the party, with ages ranging from 16 to 30. Sgt. Hamm noted that many of the injured were not involved in the initial fight and had simply been attending the event. Some victims were treated for minor graze wounds and released, while the police suspect others may have been hit but did not seek medical care.

Jeremiah Braxton, who was at the gathering, said two of his friends were among those shot. He recalled that the atmosphere had been lively, with people eating and dancing, until a dispute between a group of girls over boyfriends “started a whole bunch of chaos”. Edmond Mayor Mark Nash added that the pavilion can be reserved for large events, but no booking had been made for Sunday’s party. The police have not released details on suspects, the number of shooters, or the types of weapons used, citing the need to protect the integrity of the investigation.