Caught On Cam: Man Jumps From Makkah's Sacred Mosque, Suicide Bid Foiled

Makkah: A man jumped from Makkah's Sacred Mosque in Saudi Arabia in an attempt to commit suicide at the holy site. The man's life was saved by the timely intervention of a security officer standing below.

The heart-stopping moment at the Masjid al-Haram was captured on camera. The video showed the man moving towards the edge of the ledge. The security officer noticed the man's movement, rushed forward and stretched out his arms in an attempt to prevent the man from hitting the ground.

The intervention slowed down the intensity of the fall and saved the man's life. An official statement stated that the security forces acted promptly to control the situation.

Meanwhile, the security officer was injured and sustained fractures. The Haram security forces issued a statement, confirming the incident. They described the episode as “an incident of a person attempting to take his own life from the upper floors of the Grand Mosque.” “The man and the security official were immediately transferred to receive the necessary medical care, and the required official procedures were completed,” they added.

‘Revere The Sanctity Of The Place’: Imam

The Chief Imam of the Grand Mosque, Sheikh Dr Abdur Rahman As Sudais, also commented on the incident. According to Khaleej Times, he asked the pilgrims to "adhere to regulations and instructions, to revere the sanctity of the place, to observe proper Islamic manners therein, and to devote themselves to worship and obedience".

