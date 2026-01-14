Caught On Cam: Trump's Middle Finger Response To 'Pedophile Protector' Comment | Watch

New Delhi: A scheduled visit to an auto manufacturing factory took an unexpected turn when US President Donald Trump when a worker shouted "pedophile protector" as he walked past. To this, Trump, in his usual fashion, turned towards him, and seemed to be throwing out an expletive before making he made a gesture with his hand, which has set the internet on fire.

The gesture has been interpreted by many viewers as raising his middle finger, and is in sync with Trump's usual ‘don't give a damn’ mannerisms.

The incident took place at Ford Motor Company’s River Rouge complex in Dearborn on Tuesday. The President was touring the facility that produces the F-150 pickup truck. The video, was first published by TMZ. The person who hit out at Trump during his visit is not visible in the clip.

Epstein Tarnished

The video comes weeks after the US Justice Department released the case files of convicted child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The case drew intense criticism over the slow release of the files, which many view to be Trump's doing. Trump was in close association with Epstein, with multiple photographs and documents in the infamous files, pointing towards his friendship. Many in the Democratic camp, has accused Trump of protecting Epstein, since he was against the public release of the files. The US political circle was in shock after the files reveals multiple photos of various powerful American personalities having a gala time with Epstein, surfaced.

Here's How The White House Defended

Steven Cheung, assistant to the president and White House director of communications, described this viral moment as ‘provoked’. "A lunatic was wildly screaming expletives in a complete fit of rage, and the President gave an appropriate and unambiguous response," Cheung stated, as per reports.

Trump And The F-Word

This was not a one-off incident and Trump has unapologetically used expletives on several occasions in public.

