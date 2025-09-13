‘Causes a Rift...’: Is Donald Trump Rethinking His India Tariff Gambit After Modi-Xi-Putin SCO Unity Show?

U.S. President Donald Trump said imposing tariffs on India for buying Russian oil is not an easy thing to do, and it “causes a rift with India.” | Image: Republic

Donald Trump: US President Donald Trump, who last week announced a 50% tariff on Indian goods over New Delhi’s purchase of Russian crude, has in recent days shifted his tone, acknowledging the strain but stressing that India and the United States remain “very special” partners.

In an interview with Fox and Friends on Friday, September 12, Trump defended his decision but admitted it was not an easy step.

“Look, India was their [Russia’s] biggest customer. I put a 50% tariff on India because they’re buying oil from Russia. That’s not an easy thing to do. That’s a big deal and it causes a rift with India,” he said.

Trump added that the conflict in Ukraine was “a Europe problem much more than our problem.”

In the same interview, he repeated his claim that he has resolved multiple conflicts during his second term.

“I solved seven wars. I did so many, including Pakistan and India, but big ones, some were unsolvable. Congo and Rwanda, I solved it. It was going on for 31 years, millions of people killed. I solve wars that was unsolvable,” Trump said.

Trade Negotiations Back on Track

Two days earlier, Trump had reposted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks describing India and the United States as “natural partners” on Truth Social, signaling that negotiations were underway.

“I am pleased to announce that India and the United States of America are continuing negotiations to address the Trade Barriers between our two nations. I look forward to speaking with my very good friend, Prime Minister Modi, in the upcoming weeks. I feel certain that there will be no difficulty in coming to a successful conclusion for both of our Great Countries!” Trump wrote on September 10 (local time).

Modi responded on X that he was confident the talks would “pave the way for unlocking the limitless potential of the India-US partnership.”

“India and the US are close friends and natural partners. I am confident that our trade negotiations will pave the way for unlocking the limitless potential of the India-US partnership. Our teams are working to conclude these discussions at the earliest. I am also looking forward to speaking with President Trump. We will work together to secure a brighter, more prosperous future for both our people,” the Prime Minister said.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) also underlined the importance of the relationship. Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal noted that the India-US partnership is “anchored in shared interests, democratic values and robust people-to-people ties” and has “weathered several transitions and challenges.”

Tariffs Announced, Frustration Over Russia

On September 6, Trump publicly expressed frustration over India’s energy purchases from Russia after Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin met Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Tianjin.

“Looks like we’ve lost India and Russia to deepest, darkest China. May they have a long and prosperous future together!” Trump posted on Truth Social.

Asked by ANI whether Washington had “lost India and Russia to China,” Trump replied: “I don’t think we have. I’ve been very disappointed that India would be buying so much oil from Russia. I let them know that. We put a very big tariff on India, 50 per cent, a very high tariff.”

At the same time, Trump stressed his personal rapport with Modi. “I get along very well with (PM) Modi, as you know. He was here a couple of months ago; in fact, we went to the Rose Garden and had a press conference,” he said.

Modi’s Response

In a post on September 6, Modi responded warmly to Trump’s remarks, saying he “deeply appreciates and fully reciprocates” the US president’s sentiments. “India and the US have a very positive and forward-looking Comprehensive and Global Strategic Partnership,” Modi wrote.

How Trump's Tone Changed?

The change in tone from US President Trump came after Chinese President Xi Jinping hosted more than 20 non-Western leaders at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Tianjin, where Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi also attended.

At the event, Modi and Putin were seen walking hand in hand toward Xi before posing together. Trump, who has already strained ties with India over trade, was reportedly frustrated by his failure to end the Russia-Ukraine war, which has continued for more than three years since Moscow’s invasion.