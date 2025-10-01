Cebu Quake: How The Deadliest Earthquake Ranks In The Philippines' History Of Seismic Vulnerability? | Image: Reuters

Cebu,1 October: A magnitude 6.9 earthquake struck in waters near the island of Cebu in the central Philippines late on Tuesday, the deadliest to hit the country since 2013, with more than 60 people reported dead and dozens injured. The Southeast Asian archipelago is one of the most seismically vulnerable countries on the planet, often experiencing more than 1,000 quakes a year.

Earthquake List

According to the Earthquake list, opens a new tab, which compiles data from global earthquake monitoring agencies, the U.S. Geological Survey, and the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre, in the past decade, the Philippines has experienced an average of 826 quakes a year, amounting to about one every 10 hours. That compares to 2,053 quakes per year in Indonesia, 1,777 in Mexico, 1,025 in Japan, and 734 in Papua New Guinea. The United States saw an average of 176 per year over the period, according to Earthquake List.

Pacific 'Ring Of Fire'

The Philippines lies on a complicated tectonic subsystem that forms part of the Pacific "Ring of Fire", an earthquake-prone belt of volcanoes stretching from South America to the Russian Far East. It is also vulnerable to tsunamis generated by earthquakes in other parts of the western Pacific. The Cebu quake event was a relatively shallow "strike-slip" event in which two plates brush up against each other at different speeds.

Deadliest Philippines Quakes

The deadliest recorded earthquake in the Philippines in recent decades took place at Moro Gulf in 1976, measuring 8.0 and causing at least 5,000 deaths.

A quake of a magnitude 7.8 also hit the densely populated island of Luzon in 1990, killing more than 1,600 people and causing lasting infrastructure damage.

Philippines Quakes List

Following is a list of the biggest and deadliest earthquakes to hit the Philippines in recent years:

August 2024 -Caraga earthquake, opens new tab (magnitude 6.8). No casualties, but at a depth of only 20 miles (32 km), nearly 30,000 people were affected and 193 homes were damaged.

November 2023- Mindanao earthquake (magnitude 6.7). Killed 11 people, and 730 were reported injured. Another quake struck Mindanao a month later, with a more powerful magnitude of 7.6, killing three and injuring dozens more.

July 2022 - Luzon earthquake (magnitude 7.1). Eleven people were killed, and 615 were injured in a quake that was felt in the capital, Manila.

December 2019- Davao earthquake (magnitude 6.8). Thirteen people were killed and 210 were injured.

October 2019- Cotabato earthquakes, magnitudes 6.4 to 6.6. The death toll is 31,778, and the number of injuries.

April 2019- Luzon earthquake (magnitude 6.1). Eighteen people dead, 256 injured.