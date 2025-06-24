Massive Celebrations On Streets of Tehran After Iran Targets US Airbase Al-Udeid In Qatar

Tehran: Massive celebrations were witnessed on the streets of Tehran after Iran launched a massive missile attack targeting US Al-Udeid Airbase in Qatar on Monday evening.

Iran in a statement said that its strike at US base in Qatar was in response to American attack at its “peaceful nuclear sites” on June 22.

“In response to the aggressive and shameless attack by the United States on Iran’s nuclear facilities and sites, just hours ago, the powerful armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran struck and destroyed the U.S. air base at Al-Udeid in Qatar. The number of missiles used in this successful operation was equal to the number of bombs the United States used in its assault on Iran's nuclear facilities,” Iran said.

“The targeted base was also located far from urban areas and residential zones in Qatar, ensuring minimal risk to civilians. This operation posed no threat whatsoever to our friendly and brotherly country Qatar or its honourable people. The Islamic Republic of Iran remains firmly committed to preserving and continuing the warm and historic relations with Qatar,” the statement read.

“…So whoever has assaulted you, then assault him in the same way that he has assaulted you,” Iran said.

US confirms Iran targeted its airbase in Qatar

United States confirmed that Iran targeted its airbase in Qatar saying, “Al-Udeid Air Base was attacked by short-range and medium-range, ballistic missiles originating from Iran today. At this time there are no reports of US casualties. We are monitoring the situation closely and will provide more information as it becomes available”

Donald Trump holds crucial meeting in situation room

United States President Donald Trump headed a crucial meeting in the situation room with top security officials and ordered CENTCOM to re-establish a "Defensive posture" from the offensive posture which it took on June 21-22.

Meanwhile, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Morocco, Jordan, Lebanon, Turkey, Yemen, and the Palestinian authority have all condemned ballistic missile attack by Iran against Al-Udeid airbase in Qatar.

Qatar says hold right to respond, condemns Iran's attack

Qatar said it strongly condemns the attack that targeted Al-Udeid Air Base by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard adding that they hold right to respond directly in a manner equivalent to the nature and scale of Iran's brazen aggression.