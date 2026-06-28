CENTCOM Releases Video of US Strikes on Iran, 10 Military Targets Near Strait of Hormuz Hit After Drone Attack on Tanker

New Delhi: The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) has released dramatic footage of its latest military strikes on Iran, showing precision attacks on 10 Iranian military sites near the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz in retaliation for Tehran's alleged drone attack on a commercial oil tanker.

According to CENTCOM, the operation targeted Iranian surveillance systems, air defence positions, drone facilities, command-and-control centres and military communications infrastructure.

The US military said the strikes were carried out after Iran launched a one-way attack drone that hit the Liberian-flagged tanker M/T Kiku, which was carrying more than two million barrels of crude oil through the Gulf. The vessel was reportedly sailing along an alternative route through Omani waters when it was attacked.

The Pentagon described the strikes as a "defensive and proportionate response" aimed at protecting international commercial shipping and ensuring freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's busiest maritime chokepoints through which nearly one-fifth of global oil supplies transit during peacetime.

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The newly released video shows US fighter aircraft and precision-guided munitions striking multiple Iranian military installations. CENTCOM said the targets were directly linked to Iran's ability to monitor, coordinate and launch attacks against vessels operating in the Gulf.

The latest operation comes despite a fragile US-Iran ceasefire that has come under increasing strain following repeated attacks on commercial shipping. US officials accused Tehran of violating the ceasefire by carrying out the drone strike on the tanker, prompting Washington to authorise another round of military action.

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Iran, however, has rejected the US accusations and claimed its forces also launched retaliatory attacks against American military positions in the region.

Meanwhile, Gulf nations have expressed growing concern over escalating tensions, with Bahrain condemning recent Iranian drone activity and regional maritime security agencies warning that threats to commercial shipping remain high.