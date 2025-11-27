Chaos Ensues in Pakistan National Assembly as PTI Leaders Demand to Meet Former PM Imran Khan, Here's What We Know

The popular protest led by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) over the release of former PM Imran Khan, who is serving sentence in Adiala Jail over charges of corruption, shows no signs of mellowing out as fresh chaos breaks out in the Pakistan National Assembly.

As the Pakistani Senate met for an emergency session today amid rising political unrest in the country, Senator Ali Zafar from PTI raised the question asking when they would be allowed to meet Imran Khan. Soon the situation escalated with members of PTI demanding a specific date for the same.

Mohammad Talal Badar from the opposing PML-N party, reacting to the protest, called it ‘drama’ while the Speaker of the Pakistan Assembly remarked, “You have asked the question you needed to ask. First, let the business run, then, an answer will be given."

Why are PTI Leaders protesting?

While PTI and PML-N have been strong political opposition, the fresh protest by supporters of former PM Imran Khan comes after rumours spread that Khan had succumbed to mistreatment in the Adiala Jail, where he has been imprisoned since 2023. While the jail authorities have claimed that Imran Khan is alive and well, his supporters and sisters were not allowed to meet him recently, raising suspicion. Additionally, sisters of Imran Khan also alleged that they were manhandled outside the prison, further adding fuel to the fire.

Why is Imran Khan in jail?