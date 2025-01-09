Wildfires Sweep Through Los Angeles; 5 Killed, Thousands Including Hollywood Stars Evacuated

Los Angeles: At least five people were killed in the rampaging wildfires across Los Angeles that continued to grow Wednesday and ravaged some of the most picturesque neighbourhoods. The thick fires blanketed the city with smoke and ash, prompting hundreds and thousands of people to evacuate the area.

Over 1,000 of structures were destroyed in the fire and many people were hurt in the fires. The fires have consumed a total of about 42 square miles (108 square kilometres) — nearly the size of the entire city of San Francisco.

Images of the devastation showed luxurious homes that collapsed in a whirlwind of flaming embers. Swimming pools were blackened with soot, and sports cars slumped on melted tyres.

LA County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath said, "This morning, we woke up to a dark cloud over all of Los Angeles. But it is darkest for those who are most intimately impacted by these fires. It has been an immensely painful 24 hours."

Biden Signs Emergency Declaration Over Fires

US President Joe Biden signed a major disaster declaration over the California fires on Wednesday after being briefed on the four wildfires ablaze in Southern California.

Speaking to reporters, Biden said, "It's astounding what's happening here." He further pledged that the federal government will continue to provide support for "as long as it takes."

"We're prepared to do anything and everything, as long as it takes, to tame these fires and help … make sure they get back to normal," the President said, adding, "It’s going to be a hell of a long way."

'Never Seen the Winds in My 25-Year Career': LA Fire Chief

Following the brief with US President Joe Biden, Los Angeles City Fire Chief Kristin Crowley said, "We knew there was a potential for significant threat to our constituents due to the weather event. High-high-high winds. I've never seen the winds in my 25-year career."

Recalling the horrific experience, a local recalling the incident said, "It’s just really weird coming back to somewhere that doesn’t really exist anymore."

Another said that she was alarmed about the situation when her neighbour came to check on her. "When I opened my door, it smelled like I was living inside of a fireplace. Then I also started to see the ash. And I’ve never seen that in my life. Like raining ash."

Higher Temperatures, Less Rain Mean a Longer Fire Season for California

California's wildfire season typically starts in June or July and lasts through October, according to the Western Fire Chiefs Association. However, wildfires in January are not unheard of, with one occurring in 2022 and 10 in 2021, as reported by CalFire.

However, the fire season is starting earlier and lasting longer due to rising temperatures and reduced rainfall, both linked to climate change. Rain that usually helps to end the fire season is often delayed, allowing fires to continue into the winter months, the association noted.

As a result, over 1.5 million people are facing power outages across the state, with nearly 1 million in Los Angeles County alone. Authorities have also urged Los Angeles residents to conserve water as firefighters work to contain multiple wildfires.

More than 100 schools have been closed due to the fire risk, and Southern California Edison has cut power to thousands of homes because of concerns over high winds and fire hazards.