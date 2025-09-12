Republic World
Updated 12 September 2025 at 23:28 IST

Charlie Kirk's Assassin Identified as 22-Year-Old Tyler Robinson

Reported by: Rishi Shukla
Kash Patel, FBI Director
Kash Patel, FBI Director | Image: X

Utah: Charlie Kirk’s assassin has been identified as 22-year-old Tyler Robinson. FBI has confirmed that Tyler Robinson, is the person responsible for the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University on 10 September. 

The announcement follows a two-day nationwide manhunt that ended with Robinson’s arrest late Thursday night in Orem, Utah.  

Utah's governor says the suspect is believed to have acted alone and the investigation is ongoing.

The man accused in the Kirk assassination had earlier expressed to family his opposition to the viewpoints of the conservative activist.

Published By : Rishi Shukla

Published On: 12 September 2025 at 19:58 IST

