Charlie Kirk's Wife Erika 'Forgives' Killer Tyler Robinson, Says 'The Answer To Hate Is Not Hate'

Charlie Kirk, a 31-year-old right-wing commentator and founder of Turning Point USA, was fatally shot in the neck while speaking at Utah Valley University on September 10. The officials arrested Tyler Robinson in connection with the killing. Now, during Kirk's memorial service in Glendale, Arizona, his widow Erika said she "forgives" the 22-year-old man who killed her husband. She further added that in the midst of her grief, she was finding comfort that her husband had left this world without regrets. She spoke just before President Donald Trump took the stage.

During her emotional address, Erika, who is taking over as Turning Point's leader, said, "My husband, Charlie, he wanted to save young men, just like the one who took his life." Having said that, she added, "I forgive him. I forgive him because it is what Christ did. The answer to hate is not hate." She further quoted Jesus on the cross, saying "Father, forgive them, for they not know what they do."

Tyler Robinson is facing serious charges for killing Kirk, such as aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm, obstruction of justice, witness tampering and violence offence committed in the presence of a child. He is likely to face the death penalty if convicted.

Kirk was a provocateur who at times engaged in language that was racist, misogynistic, anti-immigrant and transphobic. The memorial service for him drew tens of thousands of mourners, including Vice President JD Vance, other senior administration officials and young conservatives shaped by the 31-year-old firebrand. Speakers highlighted Kirk’s profound faith and his strong belief that young conservatives need to get married, have children and pass on their values to keep building their movement. They also repeatedly told conservative activists, sometimes in forceful tones, that the best way to honour Kirk was doubling down on his mission to move American politics further to the right.

"For Charlie, we will remember that it is better to stand on our feet defending the United States of America and defending the truth than it is to die on our knees,” Vance said. “My friends, for Charlie, we must remember that he is a hero to the United States of America. And he is a martyr for the Christian faith.”