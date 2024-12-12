ChatGPT Down: 6 Alternatives to Consider Instead of Popular AI Chatbot

On Thursday, ChatGPT, the popular AI chatbot, experienced a global outage affecting millions of users due to a technical glitch. OpenAI's API and Sora services were also impacted.

OpenAI did not provide an estimated time for the restoration of services but assured users they were "working to roll out a fix."

While ChatGPT is being fixed, here are six alternatives to the popular AI chatbot:

Gemini: Google's Gemini, also known as Bard, was launched in response to the rising popularity of OpenAI's ChatGPT. The chatbot assists in accessing and processing information from the real world through Google Search.

Microsoft Copilot: Microsoft Copilot claims to be your 'AI companion.' This AI chatbot enhances user creativity and productivity by performing tedious tasks, such as collecting information.

Jasper AI: This AI writing assistant specializes in content creation and is particularly built for marketers and content creators. It can generate various text formats, including social media posts, blog articles, and ad copy.

Rytr: This AI tool adds to the list of popular chat boxes for content writers and marketers. It can generate blog posts, social media content, ad copy, email copy, and more.

Claude AI: Claude is known to have natural, text-based conversations, and it excels in tasks like summarization, editing, Q&A, decision-making, code-writing.