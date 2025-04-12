China All Set to Open World's Tallest Bridge: All You Need To Know

Beijing: China is gearing up to unveil the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge, which will soon claim the title of the world's tallest bridge. Scheduled to open in June, this engineering marvel stands at an impressive height of 2,050 feet, surpassing the Eiffel Tower by over 200 meters. The bridge spans nearly two miles across a massive canyon in Guizhou Province, showcasing China's expertise in infrastructure development.

Constructed in just three years, the bridge is a perfect example of innovation. Its steel trusses weigh approximately 22,000 metric tons, equivalent to three Eiffel Towers, and were installed in just two months. The project cost £216 million (approximately Rs 2,200 crore), reflecting the scale and ambition of this endeavor.

The Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge is set to revolutionise transportation in the region, cutting travel time from an hour to just one minute. Beyond its practical benefits, the bridge is expected to become a major tourist attraction, featuring plans for living areas, a glass walkway, and the world's highest bungee jump.

This remarkable structure is not only a feat of engineering but also a symbol of China's commitment to connecting rural communities and boosting tourism. With nearly half of the world's 100 tallest bridges located in China, the country continues to lead in bridge-building innovation.