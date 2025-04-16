China Asks US to 'Stop Whining' About Being a Victim in Global Trade

In the latest exchange between the US and China over trade, China’s state-run media has urged the United States to “stop whining” about being a victim in global trade. This comes as Beijing reported a surge in economic growth, despite the ongoing tension over tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump.

China's Rebuttal to US Complaints

On Tuesday evening, China Daily, the Communist Party’s official mouthpiece, published an editorial accusing the US of "hoodwinking" its public with claims of being "ripped off" by China. The editorial argued that the United States was not being cheated, but instead has been “living beyond its means for decades.” It pointed out that the US consumes more than it produces and has outsourced much of its manufacturing, relying on borrowing to sustain a higher standard of living.

The article continued: “The US should stop whining about itself being a victim in global trade and put an end to its capricious and destructive behavior.”

Ongoing Trade Tensions

This editorial comes amidst a standoff between the two largest economies, with neither side showing signs of backing down. Beijing has rejected Trump’s demands to renegotiate trade terms, and the US recently imposed higher tariffs on Chinese goods, further escalating the trade war. On Tuesday, the White House said that “the ball is in China’s court,” suggesting that the US does not need to make a deal with China.

Meanwhile, China’s foreign ministry responded, by reiterating that the US had started the trade war. Beijing called for negotiations based on equality and mutual respect. Spokesperson Lin Jian said, “If the US really wants to resolve the issue through dialogue and negotiation, it should stop exerting extreme pressure, stop threatening and blackmailing, and talk to China on the basis of equality, respect and mutual benefit.”

Leadership Change Amidst the Trade War

In another development, Beijing announced the replacement of its top trade negotiator. Li Chenggang will now lead trade talks with the US, taking over from Wang Shouwen. The timing of the change comes amid a broader government reshuffle, though no specific reason was given for the shift.

Despite the ongoing friction, China’s government remains firm in its position, warning that while it does not want to fight, it is “not afraid” to continue the conflict if necessary.