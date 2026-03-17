China Calls for a Ceasefire Between Afghanistan-Pakistan, Urges Diplomatic Resolutions

China has called for a ceasefire between Afghanistan and Pakistan as the fault lines between the countries continue to deepen. At a regular press briefing on Tuesday, Lin Jian, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China, urged both the countries to have a face-to-face dialogue and look for diplomatic channels to resolve their issues instead of relying on military action, while noting that the two countries are neighbours that cannot be moved away. He further added that China has requested both Afghanistan and Pakistan to guarantee the security of Chinese citizens, institutions, and ongoing projects within their borders and emphasised that Beijing intends to maintain a constructive role in de-escalating regional tensions and fostering better bilateral relations between the two nations through its established diplomatic channels. Lin Jian had also made a post on X a few days back echoing the same sentiments.