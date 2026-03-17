Updated 17 March 2026 at 17:55 IST
China Calls for a Ceasefire Between Afghanistan-Pakistan, Urges Diplomatic Resolutions
The statement from China comes in the wake of a horrific attack by Pakistan in Kabul. On Monday (March 16th, 2026) night, Pakistan struck a drug rehabilitation hospital in Kabul, which led to 400 deaths and over 250 injuries.
- World News
- 2 min read
China has called for a ceasefire between Afghanistan and Pakistan as the fault lines between the countries continue to deepen. At a regular press briefing on Tuesday, Lin Jian, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China, urged both the countries to have a face-to-face dialogue and look for diplomatic channels to resolve their issues instead of relying on military action, while noting that the two countries are neighbours that cannot be moved away. He further added that China has requested both Afghanistan and Pakistan to guarantee the security of Chinese citizens, institutions, and ongoing projects within their borders and emphasised that Beijing intends to maintain a constructive role in de-escalating regional tensions and fostering better bilateral relations between the two nations through its established diplomatic channels. Lin Jian had also made a post on X a few days back echoing the same sentiments.
The statement from China comes in the wake of a horrific attack by Pakistan in Kabul. On Monday (March 16th, 2026) night, Pakistan struck a drug rehabilitation hospital in Kabul, which led to 400 deaths and over 250 injuries. If proven true, this would be one of the deadliest attacks in the history of South Asian conflicts.
While Pakistan claims that it did not hit civilian targets and was only attempting to strike TTP hideouts in the country, the attack has invited a stern reaction from Afghanistan.
The Taliban-led government of Afghanistan has clearly stated that ‘now is not the the time for diplomacy’ and vowed to retaliate.
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Published By : Avipsha Sengupta
Published On: 17 March 2026 at 17:55 IST